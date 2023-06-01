LEBANON, Pa. – Candles and balloons are now set up outside a home in the 400 block of North Fifth Street in Lebanon, near where a teenager and two children were shot and killed on Tuesday night.
The memorial comes as police say two arrests have been made in the triple homicide that claimed the lives of 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome, 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome, and 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez.
"Why that tragic thing had to happen to them? You know, they were so young," said Rancio Delarosa, a neighbor of the victims.
Laura Hernandez lives in Lebanon and says her children knew the victims.
"They rode the bus with my kids 'cause my son is very close to the oldest, and so he was telling me that he didn't deserve it," Hernandez said. "He was a very good brother, always taking care of his youngest brothers, and it's sad."
Hernandez says the neighborhood is not what is used to be.
"This neighborhood is not great," she said. "It's changed a lot over the years — a lot. Now you can't even pass by someone without saying hello and them wanting to kill you. It's crazy."
Delarosa lived across the street from where the shooting happened. He recently moved there from New York, hoping to have landed in a safer spot. Now he worries about the young ones.
"I got a little sister and niece," Delarosa said. "It's just crazy 'cause this could happen to them, and you know, it is very bad."
Neighbors say things need to change before more people experience such pain.
"As a mother, I can't even imagine what I would go through," Hernandez said.
A GoFundMe account has been started for the family of the youngest victims so their bodies can be sent to Puerto Rico for burial.