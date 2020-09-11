HARRISBURG, Pa. - Later this month, Pennsylvania residents will be able to use a new app that the state says will help in its contact tracing efforts.
COVID Alert PA, an app that uses Bluetooth technology to notify people of a potential COVID-19 exposure, will be available later this month, according to the state Department of Health.
The technology does not track or collect any location data or personal data from your phone, only your phone’s proximity to other phones with the app enabled, the state health department said. It is designed to notify you if you may have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. If you test positive for the virus, and you choose to confirm that information into the app, it will notify those that may have been in close contact with you, according to the state health department.
When a person tests positive for COVID-19, a public health professional from the Pennsylvania Department of Health or a county and municipal health department contacts them to begin a case investigation. During the investigation the person learns about their test results and is asked to recall who they have been in close contact with during their infectious period.
The public health professional also will encourage the COVID-19 positive person to open the COVID Alert PA and enter a six-digit validation code, the state health department said. After the validation is complete, the app will alert other people who were within six feet of the COVID-19 positive person for at least 15 minutes.
Anyone getting an exposure alert is provided with public health advice and resources to talk to a public health professional about next steps or how to find the nearest testing site.
No personal or identifying information will be collected through the app, the state Department of Health said. The person notified will not know the identity of the person to whom they were exposed, according to the state Department of Health.
People will be able to download the app through the Google Play or Apple App Store when it is available later this month.