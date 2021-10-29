HARRISBURG, Pa. - New COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continued to drop steadily over the past week, but hospitalizations from the virus actually ticked up.
There were just over 20,000 new cases over the past seven days. That's down about 2,000 from the previous week.
New cases have dropped by more than a quarter since the beginning of the month.
Still, COVID-related hospitalizations went up slightly over the past seven days after having dropped slightly the previous week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,506 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,557,459.
2,742 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 – Oct. 21 stood at 9.2%.
The state health department reported 85 more deaths Friday, raising the state's death toll to 31,377.
5,705,629 people have tested negative to date.
The state health department says the number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly four times greater this year than in 2020. Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 2020, there were a total of 1,368 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,238 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 79,436 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,271 cases among employees, for a total of 96,707 at 1,643 facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,381 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The state health department has published a new Skilled Nursing Facility data dashboard with facility-level COVID-19 resident and staff cases, deaths, and vaccination rates. The dashboard will be updated weekly each Friday.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, 71.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
6,447,300 people are fully vaccinated, with 53,718 vaccinations administered since Thursday and a seven-day moving average of more than 32,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.