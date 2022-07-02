HARRISBURG, Pa. - State lawmakers left for the holiday weekend and Pennsylvania is without a state budget until at least next week.

The new new fiscal year started Friday but budget talks won't resume until Tuesday.

Negotiations on the roughly 42-billion dollar budget have been largely secret, although top lawmakers say they've made progress during closed-door talks.

Democratic State Rep. Peter Schweyer told 69 News on Thursday, "There's a lot of details to work out but it feels very, very close." 

Provisions like Gov. Tom Wolf's call for $2,000 direct payments or a gas tax rebate seem certain to be off the table. But there will be increases in spending, in exchange for some Wolf policy rollbacks.

Missing Thursday night's deadline will have no direct impact on the state immediately.

"So long as we get the budget done in a reasonable amount of time, they'll be absolutely no impact on people's day-to-day lives," Schweyer said.

