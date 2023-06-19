WIND GAP, Pa. –At just 24 years old, Jake Mosca of Dunellen, New Jersey, has miles under his belt.

"It's been 1,280 so far," Mosca told 69 News.

And those miles, especially the ones in Pennsylvania, add up.

"A lot of hikers call it 'Rocksylvania,' and it seems like all the rocks are placed at the perfect angle to hurt your feet," Mosca joked.

He is hiking the Appalachian Trail and documenting his mission — the necessities packed, the pitfalls and more — on Facebook.

He's in Wind Gap, Northampton County now, but he started at the beginning on Springer Mountain in Georgia.

"It goes all the way up to Mount Katahdin in Maine," he explained of the trail.

People who travel south to north are known as "NOBOs," which stands for northbound.

It's been three months on the trail so far. When all is said and done, Mosca will have crossed 14 states.

"Definitely audiobooks help a lot, 'cause when you're walking out there, it gets very quiet," Mosca said.

He also has a friend, John, by his side.

"When I can, I like to stop and play guitar. I have been through many strings so far," Mosca said. "The nice thing about breaking a string is it gets a little lighter on the pack when it happens."

The hobbies and views come secondary, though. Mosca is on a mission to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association and spread awareness of the disease his grandfather, James Mosca Sr., battled.

"I saw his spirit and love for life and joy, and to see someone like that suffer from something like Alzheimer's left a scar on me as a young man," the 24-year-old stated. "It killed me."

He says he would have loved to have "Grandpa Jim" by his side during his angsty teenage years when teens have lots of questions about life.

Mosca started his hike with a goal of raising $5,000.

Since that's been hit, the bar is only higher.

"Now, I've decided to raise it up to $10,000," Mosca said, "and fingers crossed that can happen."

It's his way of honoring people battling the illness and celebrating their greatest adventures.

He hopes to complete the journey by August 8, which is his 25th birthday.

"I always wonder what his response would be to me doing this hike, and I know he'd be proud," Mosca said of his grand father. "The least I can do to honor him to raise some money to try and get rid of the thing that got rid of him."

Mosca's tribute page can be found here: Alzheimer's Association.