Ghost gun

An 80% receiver is pictured on the right during a news conference in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

 Commonwealth Media Services

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The attorneys general of New Jersey and Pennsylvania say they've worked together to bring criminal charges against a New Jersey man who's been indicted on charges he bought more than a dozen ghost gun kits.

Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers, which makes tracing them difficult.

New Jersey acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro say William Pillus of Lincoln Park, New Jersey, was indicted on five charges this week.

The officials say the charges stem from Pillus' September visit to an Allentown gun show where he bought the 13 handgun kits. A message seeking comment has been left with Pillus' attorney.

Tags

