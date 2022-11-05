HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Governor Wolf signed 66 bills into law Thursday.

One of the new laws will help the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission take action against so-called "toll cheats."

69 News spoke with one of the bill's co-sponsors, State Representative Mark Rozzi.

"We have to go after the toll cheats," said Rep. Rozzi.

In less than two months in Pennsylvania, some of those so called "toll cheats" will be getting a notice from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

"You will receive a letter saying your registration will be suspended unless you pay your bill," said Rozzi.

House Bill 1486 reduces the number of unpaid tolls required to start the enforcement process from six violations to four invoices. It also reduces the monetary amount of collective unpaid tolls and fees required to trigger a suspension. It was $500; under the new law, it will be $250.

"Keeping that number lower will force those people to pay their bills sooner," he added.

Rozzi says under the new law, the turnpike can also go back five years after a violation in suspending registrations. That is a change from three.

"We're talking about a lot of money that could go to PennDOT that could be used to fix the roads, to fix infrastructure. We're talking millions of dollars left unpaid," added Rep. Rozzi.

It's a figure Rozzi says that continues to grow. From $104 million in fiscal years 2020 and 2021: The PA Turnpike Commission says it's currently owed more than $155 million.

"The message we're sending by passing this bill -- and this was a bipartisan bill passed by democrats and republicans: If you're using the Pennsylvania turnpike, you need to pay your tolls," he added.

People can go online to see if they have an unpaid balance.

Payment -- via check, credit card and money order -- for amounts owed can be made by contacting the PA Turnpike's Customer Service Center at 1-877-736-6727. Cash payments can only be accepted in person at the Customer Service Center located at 300 East Park Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111.

If a vehicle registration is suspended, a person will need to pay all tolls and fees, including a registration restoration fee, to PennDOT in order to have it reinstated.