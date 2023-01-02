A new year also means new laws.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill to allow the operation of "highly automated vehicles," better known as driverless cars.

Those cars can sense the environment around them and operate without human involvement.

Also on the list, whether you're riding in a driverless car or just driving one the old-fashioned way, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be cracking down on those who don't pay their toll fees.

Your vehicle's registration could be suspended if you owe more than $250 in unpaid tolls.

Also going into effect is the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips.

The strips, previously considered drug paraphernalia, can detect the presence of fentanyl and protect drug users from possibly getting drugs laced with fentanyl.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that would strictly limit concealed carry. The law forbids carrying guns in sensitive places including schools, courthouses, bars, and more.

Also in the state, workers making minimum wage will see an hourly wage increase from $13.00 to $14.13.

And for those who have been waiting for their unemployment compensation to come through, a new bill signed into law in November will help those out of work get those benefits much sooner.