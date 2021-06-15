HARRISBURG, Pa. | New legislation is being passed to bring both support and awareness to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, all through the state DMV.
Senate Bill 445, sponsored by Senator Bob Mensch, was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday. This legislation would give people renewing either their vehicle registration or driver’s license an option to donate to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC), state officials said.
Statistics show that one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. While not exclusive to women, breast cancer will count for over 276,000 new cases this year in the United States, and almost 50,000 cases in Pennsylvania.
Unfortunately, breast cancer will claim the lives of roughly 42,000 women nationwide, and an estimated 2,000 in Pennsylvania alone, statistics show.
This bill, aka the ‘Breast Cancer Checkoff’ legislation, will act like similar processes officials say, which allow people renewing registrations or a driver’s license to include an optional $5 donation to the PBCC.
There are currently options to donate to the Veterans’ Trust Fund, pediatric cancer research, and the Keystone Tree Restricted Account.
“The PA Breast Cancer Coalition has been instrumental in getting important legislation passed to provide coverage and screenings for women,” Mensch said. “Most importantly, they have always been committed to contributing to the cause, giving over $4.5M to breast cancer researchers in the Commonwealth. That’s where [this bill] comes in. This will allow Pennsylvanians ... an option to donate $5 to the PBCC, assisting in the continuing research to foster innovation and development of an eventual cure.”
The PBCC has been leading the fight against breast cancer since 1993. Their mission is simple, to find a cure for breast cancer now, officials stated.
Over the years, PBCC has spent over 1,500 hours on patient advocacy and contributed over $4.5M to breast cancer researchers in Pennsylvania. They have also been leaders in the push for legislative solutions for expanding insurance coverage for early detection of breast cancer in women.
“The only way to find a cure for breast cancer is by supporting research,” said PA Breast Cancer Coalition President Pat Halpin-Murphy. “We are grateful for the constant support of Senator Mensch and all of our state lawmakers who recognize the desperate need for this funding.”
The bill now goes to the Governor for enactment, according to state lawmakers.