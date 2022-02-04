Harrisburg State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The five-member commission redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s state legislative districts voted to approve new maps for the next decade, with a focus on the state’s fast-growing Latino population that could change the face of the predominantly white House and Senate.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 4-1 on Friday.

The vote came after nearly a year of meetings, hearings and closed-door discussions to carry out the constitutionally required, once-a-decade map-drawing to account for demographic shifts identified by the U.S. Census.

The lone dissenter, Republican House Leader Kerry Benninghoff, slammed it as an unconstitutional gerrymander.

