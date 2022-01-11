HARRISBURG, Pa. - Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, state leaders discussed the specific mental health needs of farmers and their families. As many face more challenges due to the pandemic, new resources are providing a light at the end of the tunnel.
"A farmer is an independent person," said Chris Wallace, the president of the Beaver-Lawrence County Farm Bureau. "They want to do what they like to do."
Wallace's family has been farming in Pennsylvania for generations. He has seen the toll it can take when stressors outside of farmers' control, like fertilizer prices or weather, impact livelihoods.
"If I'm generation six, and I'm the one that is the first one that can't pay the finances. It's not my fault, per se, but I feel like it is," said Wallace.
"You work alone," said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "Your home is your office. Your family is home. You are never sort of away from that environment."
Mental health in agriculture is a conversation state leaders started a couple of years ago and picked up Tuesday at the PA Farm Show.
In that time, "the pandemic has been an issue for all of us," said state Sen. Judith Schwank, the minority chair of the Agricultural & Rural Affairs Committee.
Access to resources and insurance, as well as affordability, remains a struggle for some, but there has been progress.
The state Department of Agriculture was recently given a two-year, $500,000 federal grant to bolster mental health services for the farm community. Next month, it's launching a statewide education and awareness campaign.
It's also working with a national network called AgriSafe, which will soon offer a 24/7 mental health hotline for agricultural producers.
"Some of the current research out there says that, at least within the past year, the stigma of mental health first aid in our rural communities is going down a little bit," said Cynthia Pollich, an associate with Penn State Extension.
Researchers are currently conducting another survey on mental wellness of Pennsylvania livestock operators and agriculture professionals.
"I look forward to where we go from here," said Schwank.
The Penn State Extension Farm Stress Team plans to hold workshops across the state this spring.