DERRY TWP., Pa. - A brewery near Harrisburg is honoring its community through some artistic expression.
A blank wall outside Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey now has some color.
The brewery wanted to highlight the local ingredients they use in their beer with a mural, and they did it in a big way.
Tröegs used a 120-by-30-foot exterior wall as a canvas.
The local ingredients they use are front and center. There's the honey used in Tröegs holiday ale, Mad Elf. It features Pennsylvania grain, and there are Fruit Belt peaches and cherries, a sweet and sour mix.
The mural was a long time in the making. It's the vision of an artist, and she had to have a lot of patience for this one.
It was painted by Jacintha Kruc, a Pennsylvania-based artist who studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia. She splits her time between the city and Harrisburg.
She says it's the biggest mural she's ever done.
She says she got into murals while painting scenes for community theater out in Colorado.
She loves art that is inclusive. Not everyone feels comfortable going into a gallery or museum, but murals are accessible to everyone, she says.