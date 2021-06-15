HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania lawmakers are attempting to pass several major bills to improve the lives and legal obligations of elderly citizens in Pennsylvania, officials say.
State Representative Gary Day, a chairman of the House Aging and Older Adults Services Committee, along with members of the committee and sponsors of the legislation, stood in support of a package of bills that seeks to help older Pennsylvanians and their families when it comes to protection, on Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
“We launched Elder Abuse Awareness Month at the beginning of June, with the House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee passing this package of bills, with bipartisan support, to offer our seniors another sense of protection,” said Day. “The committee has worked together to put forward these measures that will continue to enhance the everyday lives of our older adults across the Commonwealth.”
One bill, sponsored by Rep. Kurt Masser, would amend the Health Care Facilities Act to allow residents or legal guardian of a resident to place electronic monitoring devices in a room with appropriate notices and consent of the facility and other residents, officials stated.
Another bill, sponsored by Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, would amend Title 18 to give the attorney general’s office concurrent jurisdiction to investigate individuals who use their position of trust to financially exploit older adults and care-dependent people.
Four other bills are going through the legal processes right now, and also reportedly deal with issues that representatives say will help improve the daily lives of elderly citizens in Pennsylvania.
For more information on the legislation, go online to the state legislation website.