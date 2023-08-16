HARRISBURG, Pa. - New regulations, expanding the definitions of ‘sex,’ ‘religious creed,’ and ‘race' are now in effect.

According to the new regulations, the protected class of ‘sex’ includes pregnancy status, childbirth status, breastfeeding status, sex assigned at birth, gender identity or expression, affectional or sexual orientation, and differences in sex development.

The new regulations also explained that the protected class ‘race’ includes traits associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles.

Finally, the regulations more clearly defined ‘religious creed’ to include all aspects of religious observance and practice, as well as belief.

PHRC urges anyone who has experienced acts of discrimination or hate to file a complaint with the PHRC by calling 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available at www.PHRC.pa.gov.