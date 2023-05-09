The Lehigh Valley area has become a magnet for growth.

The statewide nonprofit PennEnvironment released its report highlighting Pennsylvania's role in global warming-contributing greenhouse gas emissions.

Using required data to the EPA, the report found Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the nation in greenhouse gas emissions. The Lehigh Valley is third in the state and ahead of Philadelphia. Keystone Cement in East Allen Township and Lehigh Cement in Lower Nazareth Township rank as the state's top 12 highest industrial polluters.

This comes less than a month since the American Lung Association released its air quality report, ranking the Lehigh Valley as the 79th most polluted metro area nationwide. We now may know why, as industries here make up 12% of all statewide greenhouse gas emissions.

On a local level, Assistant Professor of Global and Environmental Studies at Northampton Community College Anita Forrestor's concern with the Lehigh Valley's air quality is for those with asthma.

"COVID really showed us that people with asthma were more likely to be impacted, to more likely to get seriously sick," she said.

But she says a bigger picture is at play with Pennsylvania in a lead role.

"We are here today to release our newest report about global warming pollution," said Flora Cardoni of PennEnvironment during a news conference outside Bethlehem City Hall.

The report also showed Ontelaunee Energy Center in Berks County is the region's largest gas producer, releasing the equivalent to 4 billion miles of driving by the average gas-powered car.

"Promoting sustainability, and getting to 100% renewable energy in Pennsylvania is a bold goal, but it's something we can achieve," said state Rep. Democrat Steve Samuelson.

He adds promoting solar and staying in the 12-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative will help. However, Pennsylvania's role is tied up in court. He's hopeful a bill aimed at Pennsylvania reaching net zero emissions by 2050, which has been stuck in committee for four years, will finally be voted on.

"We need to involve the experts to get that framework, get that plan, and make sure we take those steps over the next three decades to achieve that goal," Samuelson said.

There has been a big political divide in the state's role in curbing emissions. We did reach out to several Republicans to see if a compromise could be made but did not hear back.

We also reached out the two cement companies for comment but also did not hear back.