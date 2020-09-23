If you're an animal lover this story may make you cringe.
A new survey shows 40 percent of pet owners would give up their dog for a month rather than ditch their phone.
An online SMS marketing platform called "Simple Texting" polled more than 1,000 smart-phone users across the country.
The point was to see what sacrifices Americans were willing to make in order to keep using their devices.
The good news for dog lovers-the furry friends did have a slight advantage over romance. 44 percent of the people surveyed said they'd go without seeing their partners for a month if they could keep their cell phones.