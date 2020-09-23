If you're an animal lover this story may make you cringe.

A new survey shows 40 percent of pet owners would give up their dog for a month rather than ditch their phone.

An online SMS marketing platform called "Simple Texting" polled more than 1,000 smart-phone users across the country.

The point was to see what sacrifices Americans were willing to make in order to keep using their devices.

The good news for dog lovers-the furry friends did have a slight advantage over romance. 44 percent of the people surveyed said they'd go without seeing their partners for a month if they could keep their cell phones.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.