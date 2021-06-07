HARRISBURG, Pa - The new Unemployment Compensation system will launch on Tuesday, confirms the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier, says that the transition from the decades-old mainframe to a new, faster, and easier-to-use Unemployment Compensation system will also include user guides, video tutorials, workshops.
“We still have many key hurdles to cross, but the transition so far has been smooth, and we are ready for the new system to come online tomorrow,” said Acting Secretary Berrier. “Months of hard work and testing have helped us eliminate many potential issues, and we continue to have staff on hand around-the-clock ready to resolve anything that comes up during the rest of the transition.”
The Department of L&I is encouraging UC and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claimants to familiarize themselves with the new system through a series of 25 workshops and other tools.
Upcoming Workshop Dates and Links:
Wednesday, June 9 at 2:00 PM for Claimants (English)
Thursday, June 10 at 6:00 PM for Claimants (English)
Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 PM for Claimants (Spanish)
The Unemployment Compensation Service Center phone line and email will continue to remain open throughout the transition to the new system.
The UC system went offline Wednesday evening and will continue to be offline until the new system launch on Tuesday.
When the new system comes online, all eligible UC and PEUC claimants will be able to file for available weeks and filing will change from biweekly to weekly.