HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said Monday that no agreement regarding a proposed constitutional amendment to retroactively extend the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sex abuse has been reached.

"Despite working all day to reach an agreement to move this Special Session forward and to pass a constitutional amendment that survivors of childhood sexual abuse so desperately need and deserve, it has become apparent that the Democratic and Republican Caucuses are too far apart to proceed," according to a statement from Rozzi.

Rozzi said he is creating a work group of three Republicans and three Democrats to "sit down and find a way forward," Rozzi said.

"Make no mistake – we must pass Statute of Limitations reform. But we also must fix the workings of our government and find a way to move forward as Pennsylvanians for the betterment of Pennsylvania," Rozzi said.

Gov. Tom Wolf had called for a special session to address the issue.