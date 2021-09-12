One Pennsylvania raptor was placed on the state’s endangered-species list over the weekend. Another previously classified as a threatened species was upgraded.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners made the announcement Saturday that the northern goshawk was placed on the state’s endangered-species list.
The commissioners also removed the peregrine falcon from the state’s threatened species list.
The Board of Game Commissioners say the northern goshawk has experienced a dramatic population decline in the past 20 years. Classifying the northern goshawk as an endangered species further protects it by limiting or delaying certain activities within northern goshawk breeding habitat during courtship and nesting seasons.
The peregrine falcon was upgraded from endangered- to threatened-species status in 2019, and has continued to see population increases.
The recommendation for its upgrade was based on the Game Commission’s 2013-2022 Peregrine Falcon Management Plan, which establishes objectives for the species’ recovery that now have been achieved.
The Board of Commissioners also gave final approval to a separate motion that’s intended to provide the peregrine falcon additional protection now that it’s off the threatened-species list.
As part of the penalty for killing a threatened species, a $5,000 replacement cost can be assessed. When a recovered animal comes off the threatened-species list, the replacement cost drops to just $200, unless regulatory changes are made to increase it.
The board adjusted regulations so a $2,500 replacement cost applies.