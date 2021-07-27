BOYERTOWN, Pa. – Jeffrey Knopf, executive director of emergency medical services for Boyertown Community Ambulance, says he has been noticing a shrinking number of EMS workers across Pennsylvania.
"Especially in our department, I mean, you knock out one person, I mean, that's pretty much substantial for us, for a small agency," Knopf said.
Why are people leaving the field, or choosing not to enter it?
"Well, I think it's a couple of things. One is wages," Knopf said.
He says the starting rate for an emergency medical technician is around $13 or $14 per hour. For a paramedic, he said it is $19.
Knopf also says there's competition from other industries offering higher wages.
"You can go work at a warehouse and make $23 an hour and have your wages paid for, as far as medical benefits and sign-on bonuses," he explained. "A lot of the smaller agencies can't compete with that."
According to Knopf, in EMT classes where they would normally see 30-40 people, they are now seeing around 10.
He said he believes COVID-19 fatigue is also contributing to declining numbers.
"People are working around the clock, they got quarantined, they were staying away from their families," Knopf said, "and it took a toll on all of us."
As a result, there is a growing list of job and volunteer opportunities.
"Pretty much any agency, you can go onto and look, you can also go onto to the Eastern PA EMS Council's website and look for jobs there," said Knopf.
In addition, he said interested candidates can reach out to EMS squads to arrange a ride-along.
And for anyone who is hesitant to enter the field, he has a message.
"It's a rewarding career," Knopf said. "It's stressful at times but it's a very rewarding career."