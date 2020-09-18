HARRISBURG, Pa. - The number of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has stayed below 1,000 for a second day.
State health officials reported 760 cases Friday, which is down from the more than 900 reported Thursday.
The state's total caseload has climbed past 148,000.
The state also reported 21 additional deaths Friday. More than 7900 people have now died from the virus.
1,732,805 patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 70 percent of cases so far in September;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in September;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 39 percent of cases so far in September;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases so far in September;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,162 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,839 cases among employees, for a total of 27,001 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,343 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 10,281 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.