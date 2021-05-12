FRACKVILLE, Pa. | Nurses across the state are gathering on Thursday to remember patients lost to COVID-19, and to call for legislative action they say is needed to improve patient care.
According to a press release sent by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), Schuylkill nurses, as well as nurses across Pennsylvania, are holding vigils around National Nurses Week to, "reflect on the failures that led to the loss of so many that could have been saved."
Schuylkill Hospital nurses are holding their vigil in front of the office of Representative Tim Twardzik, who is on the Board of Trustees of Schuylkill Hospital, in order to call attention to their cause.
Nurses have always been the best advocates for improving patient care, and have spoken out for decades about the very problems that made the pandemic worse, including unsafe staffing, inadequate equipment, profit-driven healthcare, and decision-making removed from bedside caregivers according to the union.
"Hospitals can afford safer staffing levels," said Representative Tom Mehaffie, a co-sponsor of the legislation. "What hospitals, patients, and nurses cannot afford is for decision-makers to continue to ignore healthcare professionals."
The Patient Safety Act would require safe staffing standards, that improve patient outcomes and prevent future crises like health care professionals experienced this past year, the OPEIU reports.
"This isn't rocket science," said Representative K.C. Tomlinson, another co-sponsor. "A reasonable amount of patients per nurse is good for our nurses, our patients, and our hospitals, plain and simple."
In their vigils, nurses will not only be recognizing the losses they have faced in light of the obstacles the health care system faces, but will be advocating for greater changes.
Caregivers are demanding that Pennsylvania State Representative Kathy Rapp, Majority Chair of the Health Committee, immediately set a hearing for this legislation.