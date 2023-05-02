HARRISBURG, Pa. - Nursing advocates were in Harrisburg Tuesday urging lawmakers to pass the Patient Safety Act, or House Bill 106, a bill that would institute minimum nurse-to-patient ratios for hospitals as well as other measures that advocates say would help address the current nurse workforce crisis.

"When staffing is not appropriate or safe, basic needs like bathing, toileting, eating, and even drinking cannot be met, especially when a patient is relying on you to assist with those needs," said Denelle Weller, a nurse from Central Pennsylvania.

Dr. Linda Aiken, Director for the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research at the University of Pennsylvania, says the state is unique because it has 25 years' worth of data to study. The ratios vary widely from three patients per nurse to 11 patients per nurse, depending on the location.

"If HB 106 is implemented, a conservative estimate of the number of lives that would be saved annually is 1,155 lives, conservative estimate," Aiken said.

However, some argue it wouldn't make much of an impact.

"The proposed legislation requires additional regulations similar to what is already required by CMS, Joint Commission, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to enforce safe staffing,” said Stephanie Pollock, a pediatric nurse at St. Luke's.

She says despite adding 1,000 nurses in the last 15 months, there are still vacancies.

Pollock says ratios would just limit care even further: "The staffing challenges we face today are reflective of a supply issue, not an absence of mandated staffing ratios."

While the bill has some bipartisan support, it's unclear whether it's enough to pass it through both chambers.