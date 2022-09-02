Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania will hit the picket lines Friday.

About 700 workers at 14 homes are going on strike because their union has not reached a new deal with two operators.

The move affects locations in Easton, Exeter Township, Pottsville, East Stroudsburg and Shenandoah.

The workers' union says it wants wage increases and assurances that homes will follow state staffing rules.

Officials say the industry has been in crisis mode for a while, and the pandemic made things worse.

"But the offers on the table still fall short – Comprehensive and Priority are failing to create the kind of wage scales we’ve been able to achieve with other providers," said Matthew Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, in a statement early Friday. "These workers have been underpaid and disrespected for far too long, and it’s both them and the residents they care for who suffer."

In a statement, officials with the Gardens at York Terrace Pottsville say they have offered wage increases and bonuses.

They also say they have a plan in place to provide care during the strike.

The facilities where workers are going on strike are: