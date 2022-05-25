Nursing home workers from across Pennsylvania are demanding an end to the staffing shortage.
Hundreds of them rallied at the state capital in Harrisburg Wednesday.
They're urging state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide more funding for the industry. They blame the pandemic and decades of neglect as factors in the staffing shortage.
They're asking for an investment of $300 million.
They're also calling for better staffing ratios and asking that 70 cents of every dollar spent by nursing homes, be spent on resident care.