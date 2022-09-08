Hundreds of nursing home workers who are on strike across Pennsylvania will rally at the Capitol on Thursday.

Their union says workers will call on lawmakers to take action to protect nursing home residents.

About 700 workers at 14 homes walked off the job last Friday after the union failed to reach a deal with two operators.

They're calling for better pay and staffing.

In addition, workers at The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton say a major sticking point is health insurance.

They say their insurance comes from their employer, Priority Healthcare, instead of the union, and that has led to some bills going uncovered.

The nursing home says it has offered a health plan that will reduce monthly premiums, but the union didn't agree to it.