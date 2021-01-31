storm warning

The National Weather Service has issued A WINTER STORM WARNING for Berks County, from 1:00 p.m. Sunday through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. 

WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for Sussex, Warren, Morris, Carbon, Monroe Lehigh, and Northampton counties. 

Heavy snow expected with a total snow accumulations of 18 to 22 inches.

The NWS advises that travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Snow develops late this afternoon and will last through Monday night or early Tuesday. Snow may be heavy at times on Monday, officials say.

Officials warn, if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

