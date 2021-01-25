Republican U.S. Representative Scott Perry, who serves Pennsylvania's 10th District, which includes Harrisburg and York, is under the microscope after a recent New York Times article.
The Times claims Perry collaborated with President Trump to come up with a plan to try to overturn Joe Biden's election as president. The paper claims Perry introduced a Philadelphia attorney, Jeffrey Clark, to President Trump. Clark was an acting assistant attorney general at the U.S. Justice Department.
The Times says Trump felt Clark was more sympathetic to his voter fraud claims and considered ousting Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, and replacing him with Clark, who would take a different look at Georgia's election results.
In the end, that did not happen, and Congressman Perry says he simply introduced President Trump to Clark.
In a statement, Perry said, "My conversations with the President or the Assistant Attorney General...were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election."
But some Democrats say that is not enough, and are calling for his resignation. Perry says he won't resign.
Governor Tom Wolf called Perry's alleged actions "a disgrace." State Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted "there must be consequences for this conduct."
The Justice Department and U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee are looking into the matter.