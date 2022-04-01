LEBANON, Pa. — A police lieutenant who lost his life in the line of duty Thursday afternoon was one month away from retirement when a man suspected of breaking into a family member's home opened fire on responding officers, authorities said Friday.
Lebanon police Lt. William Lebo and three other uniformed officers were met with immediate gunfire when they entered the home in the 1100 block of Forest Street, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a news conference.
Two other officers were injured and remain hospitalized. The suspect, 34-year-old Travis Shaud of Lebanon, was also killed in the exchange of gunfire.
Graf said Shaud had a record of domestic assaults as well as mental health issues.
"Family attempts to intervene, to provide assistance, were met with his utter resistance," she said.
Shaud had previously lived in the home but not for some years, she said. A man listed as a co-owner of the home declined comment when reached by phone early Friday.
Shaud's residence revealed him to have multiple dangerous firearms, and his criminal history showed him to have prior domestic assault charges and a protection from abuse order, police said.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the district attorney's detective bureau by calling 717-228-4403 or Lebanon Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800. Electronic tips may be submitted via email to Lebanon County Crimewatch.
Lebo served with the Lebanon City Police Department for 40 years. He was scheduled to retire on May 1, according to his memorial page on the Officer Down Memorial Page website.