A report this week by the Associated Press says nearly half of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. are in just five states - New York, Michigan, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
These states account for 22% of the country's population, and 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections.
"The Northeast is one of the most populous parts of the country. People are travelling out of the state, going on vacation or visiting family. So it doesn't shock me at all that we're probably one of the higher states," said physician Dr. Christian Shuman.
Geisinger hospitals are seeing the surge.
Dr. Shuman says testing over the past two weeks has shown a 21% positivity rate in the 30-59 age group.
"Weather is getting nicer and people are on the move. Restrictions are getting a little more lenient. So you're seeing bigger gatherings," Shuman said.
Experts and local officials have called on the White House to send more vaccines to these five states that are seeing the highest rates of COVID. But so far, the Biden administration is showing no signs of shifting from its current policy of dividing up doses among states based on population.
Shuman says it's best now to focus and continue precautions.
"We're still not out of the woods yet as we can see so we have to be vigilant in our precautions," Shuman said.
442,310 first and single doses were allocated to Pennsylvanians this week. As that number continues to rise, doctors hope the infection curve will go down.
"If we all want to get back to a sense of normalcy, go out and have fun and have picnics, enjoy the summertime coming up, vaccines are a must," Shuman said.