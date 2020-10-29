HARRISBURG, Pa. - The daily number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is comparable to what was seen during the peak of the pandemic in April.
That's according to Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
There were an additional 2,202 people who tested positive, pushing the statewide total to more than 202,000. The state also reported 44 more deaths, raising the state's death toll to 8,762. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Levine said here and around the country we are seeing the impact of small gatherings like dinner parties and birthday parties, which she says is contributing to the spread in families and communities.
She said the state needs people to cooperate with contact tracers to pinpoint how the virus is spread. Levine said you can play a part by answering the call if you are contacted by a case investigator and participate in the interview.
More than 2.2 million people in Pennsylvania have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,603 cases among employees, for a total of 31,447 at 1,060 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,758 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the Department of Health's website.
Approximately 12,264 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.