FOGELSVILLE, Pa. - As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, police want to stress the importance of safety, whether it be setting off fireworks or hitting the road.

"Everyone's traveling because they're going to picnics and family functions. Alcohol is likely gonna be involved," said Lt. Greg Emery with PA State Police in Fogelsville.

State and local police say they will be out during the holiday, enforcing laws and trying to keep others on the road safe from drunk and impaired drivers.

They stress that if you do consume alcohol this weekend, find a ride home.

"All we ask is people use a designated driver, ride share service, or stay where they're at if they're gonna consume alcohol," said Emery.

And when it comes to fireworks, there are plenty of precautions to keep in mind. For starters, set them off safely, and follow the instructions you've been provided.

"Each year over 11,500 people have been treated for burns and traumatic injuries with fireworks," Emery said.

In fact, officials say firework injuries have gone up by 25%, so they want to make sure that number doesn't go up.

"There's a lot of people who buy them and set them off at their family picnics- if you do so, do so safely," said Emery.

And, if you're setting them off in a neighborhood, keep in mind the hours you can do so.

"Consult with local townships and municipalities to find out what their rules are," said Emery.

And above all else, "Be safe this holiday weekend, take care of your family, and let's remember why we're celebrating the 4th of July," said Emery.