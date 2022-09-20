ALLENTOWN, Pa. - September 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan, civic holiday celebrating democracy and encouraging the unregistered to get on it.

"When you look at young voters, which is usually 18 to 24, we're behind when it comes to registration rates among young voters," said Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's acting Secretary of State.

Chapman visited Montgomery County Community College, Lincoln University, and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology on Tuesday to talk students through the process of registering to vote, with the October 24 deadline quickly approaching.

"We're putting a lot of effort into reaching out to young college students because they've never registered to vote before, they don't know how to do that," said Chapman.

At Muhlenberg College, students and organizations spent the day handing out information about when and how to vote.

"Young people are always really educated and passionate about issues, they just don't always know deadlines so we take care of the logistics to make that process easier for them," said senior Cameron Eaton.

At Muhlenberg, voter registration applications will be directly sent to the local election office.

Once registered, Chapman says she's expecting a large voter turnout.

"We have a governor's race, we have an open U.S. Senate race, we're electing everyone in the House and half of the state Senate so people are turning out for various reasons."

National Voter Registration Day has a website to help people with the registration process. The deadline to register is October 24.