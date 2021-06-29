READING, Pa. | The office of State Senator Judy Schwank announced on Tuesday it has seen a significant uptick in calls related to unemployment fraud, since the implementation of the new Unemployment Compensation (UC) system.
Officials have noted that with the rollout of the new system, there has been many reported difficulties. They also note that the rise in fraud claims will only exacerbate problems people are seeing, and steer resources away from claimants who need assistance.
Schwank comments in an official statement that even she herself, as well as members of her staff, have been the targets of phishing attempts and fraudulent claims.
If anyone has reason to believe someone may have used their identity to file an unemployment claim, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Schwank and other officials ask they take the following steps.
Officials say to report someone who has filed for UC benefits using your personal information such as your name, Social Security Number, and date of birth without your knowledge or consent, visit the UC Benefits Website and click "Report Fraud" to complete and submit the Identity Theft Form.
They remind people however to not log in when on the UC Benefits page and reporting these incidents.
To report benefit fraud related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), fill out a Benefits Fraud Form on the L&I website, or call the L&I Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469, officials say.
Anyone can also file a police report with the local municipality. A copy of the police report must be provided to the Office of Unemployment Compensation, however.
If anyone is a victim of identity theft, officials ask they visit the Federal Trade Commission website to learn how to start a recovery plan. They say that if you can’t access the FTC website, call your federal representative for assistance.
Lastly, officials say that if you are concerned your personal information may have been stolen and want to protect your identity when filing a federal tax return, you can request an Identity Protection Pin (IP PIN) from the IRS.
Recently scammers have been attempting to use text messages to collect sensitive information, according to reports. They remind others however that though L&I sends automated text alerts, it will never request your personal information via text message.
Officials ask you please exercise caution if you receive text messages from unverified numbers or comments on social media offering help via an email address or direct link. Additionally, they say, never give out personal information through messaging apps or social media.