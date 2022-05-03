The countdown to Real ID enforcement is on, with a scheduled date of May 3, 2023.
If you do not have a Real ID-compliant driver's license by the deadline, a regular driver's license will no longer be sufficient to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities and military bases.
However, there are other options for acceptable identification: a U.S. passport, a passport card or a military ID.
To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has issued more than 1.6 million Real IDs since 2019.
It is indicated by a star in the top right corner of your license or photo identification.
"There is no requirement to get a Real ID," said Melissa Batula, PennDOT acting executive deputy secretary.
Some people said they either already have it or plan on getting it. Meanwhile, others said they will not be getting it.
"I do not plan to get a Real ID because I have a passport," said Kathy Billings of West Reading.
"Why spend more money if I don't have to get it?" questioned Christopher Francisco of Reading.
Officials are urging people who do want to get their Real IDs to get them sooner rather than later to avoid the last-minute rush.
"If you are enjoying the convenience of domestic air travel using just your driver's license as your form of identification," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic, "now is the time to start planning to obtain that Real ID."
To get one, you will have to prove your identity, social security number and legal name changes. In addition, you will need two proofs of your current Pennsylvania address. These can be presented at any driver license center.
PennDOT said a good first step to getting a Real ID is to visit its website.
There is a one-time fee of $30, plus applicable renewal fees.