HERSHEY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police marks its 118th year.

In a special ceremony, state police officials read off the names of the 102 troopers killed in the line of duty and lay a wreath at the memorial wall in Hershey.

While it is a moment to reflect, it's also a time to look to the future. Currently, efforts are underway to bring more diversity to the state police through targeted recruitment efforts.

"We agree with assessments that law enforcement agencies should reflect the populations of the communities they serve. And so we're looking to recruit more minorities, including women," said State Police Communications Director Myles Snyder.

Snyder says the first class of female troopers was in 1972.

"Pennsylvania State Police was the first state police agency in the United States to bring women into the regular command structure," Snyder said.

Snyder says today, less than 10 percent of the force is women. But that is a metric state police hope to change.

Snyder says another memorial for fallen state troopers will be held Saturday at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.