HARRISBURG, Pa. - Fighting for funding is a common theme in Pennsylvania's education system.

That includes community colleges. Monday marks the state's Community College Day.

Proponents hoped to make their mark in Harrisburg Monday morning, as they say community colleges have received the second to lowest cumulative growth in state funds for public education institutions.

Inside the Capitol rotunda, Tamaqua's Emma Hope stood at a podium and said, "I'm grateful to be surrounded by so many other passionate community college students."

She highlighted the passion that 230,000 students share across the state.

"I would definitely say that it is worth it, especially for the price, but not even the price that people, the support, everything. It's just a great place to start," she explained.

As this is budget season, the Lehigh Carbon Community College sophomore joined lawmakers and advocates for increasing community college state funding.

For students, it's simple math: $5,300 per year in tuition, compared to $28,000 for in-state, four-year universities.

"It is the most affordable option in public post-secondary education across the commonwealth, but it's still too unaffordable for too many families," said Elizabeth Bolden, president of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

She says more state funds lead to more students in classrooms. She admits it doesn't take a math genius to notice the difference between their $64-million increase proposal, compared to Gov. Josh Shapiro's $5.1 million.

"I do think we are on the right track here," said state Rep. Zach Mako.

Community College Caucus Co-Chair Mako thinks legislators can bridge that financial chasm. The Northampton County Republican credits community college with his success.

"A lot of legislators and a lot of people in this building are seeing the benefits to the workforce that community college can bring to the table," he said.

Through the years state and local funding has dropped to 37%, with tuition making up the rest.

As for Hope, who's transferring to Kutztown in the fall, the lessons learned at community college are easy to see.

"I'll definitely be able to graduate with way less debt than most other people can," she said.