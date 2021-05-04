HARRISBURG, Pa. - We are one week away from the deadline to request a mail-ballot for the upcoming Primary Election.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is May 11th. The election will be held on May 18th.
Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid says more than 750,000 Pennsylvania voters have already applied for a mail ballot and more than 47,000 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.
“Pennsylvanians still have time to apply online for a mail ballot or to apply in person at their county election office,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “They can also vote early in person by applying for a mail ballot at their county election office, filling it out and returning it all in the same visit until 5:00 p.m. May 11.”
Secretary Degraffenreid urged voters who are voting by mail to submit their application as soon as possible, to allow sufficient time for their ballot to be mailed to them and then returned to the county by 8:00 p.m. May 18th, Election Day.
The deadline to vote early in person by mail ballot is 5:00 p.m. on May 11th.
As soon as voters receive their mail ballot, they should:
• Read the instructions carefully.
• Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections.
• Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that indicates official ballot. Be careful not to make any stray marks on the envelope.
• Seal the inner secrecy envelope in the outer return envelope which the voter must sign and date.
• For the ballot to be counted, it must be enclosed in both envelopes and the voter must sign and date the outer envelope.
• Affix a postage stamp to the outer envelope before mailing.
Voted mail ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8:00 p.m. on May 18th, Election Day.
Voters who provide an email address on their mail ballot application can check the status of their mail ballot at votesPA.com.
Pennsylvania voters also have the option of voting in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
You can find you polling place on votespa.com.
On May 18th, voters who are registered as Republican or Democrat will choose their parties’ nominees for seats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts, and Philadelphia Municipal Court.
Also on the party ballots will be a wide variety of county, school board, and local seats such as mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges, and precinct election officials.