My Sister's Closet has relocated to the Bethlehem Village Shoppes at 3650 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township. The resale boutique provides funding and employment for female survivors of sex trafficking in the Lehigh Valley. The store is part of Bloom for Women Inc., a non-profit group that offers sanctuary and care for women survivors of sex trafficking. Bloom also operates a studio in Bangor.
The new location for My Sister's Closet, which has operated for 14 years, provides visibility from the road and space for storage of donations of clothing and accessories.
The Easton Farmers' Market will open May 7 at Scott Park along Larry Holmes Drive, and be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This season, the market will be host to 45 vendors, 14 of them new.
Free parking is back too. The oldest continuous open-air farmers' market in the U.S. is back for its 270th season.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest bank in the U.S., is coming to downtown Allentown. The bank's plan for a branch at Seventh and Linden streets has been approved by a federal regulator. The bank will be on the first floor of The Hive, a City Center Investment Corp. development that will contain about 250 apartments.
Juliette Bridals by Ivana has a new location and will hold a ribbon cutting May 19 at 161 Genworth Road, Pottsville, with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce. The event is open to all, and light refreshments will be served. Register through the chamber website. Juliette Bridals says it has served three generations of Schuylkill County brides, and it also carries prom gowns and tuxedos.
Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has moved to 15 S. Second St. in Emmaus. Business partners Michael Irwin and Chris Kline will hold a grand opening May 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 5:30.
Wert's Cafe is back after a brief closing following the death of owner Greg Wert. The North 18th Street, Allentown, restaurant closed for a week after Wert's death at age 59 and reopened Monday.
The cafe was founded in 1968 by Fred and Connie Wert. Greg Wert was one of their three children. Hundreds of customers and friends took to social media to express condolences after his passing.
The 3350 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem, location of 3 Men & A Bagel is back open after a brief closing for surgery for the baker. 3 Men & A Bagel also has a Trexlertown location.
Lower Macungie's Planning Commission has raised concerns about a Wawa with drive-thru only -- no gas pumps or convenience store -- proposed for the Trexler Business Center on Hamilton Boulevard. This Wawa would only have drive-through and curbside pickup service for food and drinks. The commission questioned the amount of parking provided for employees and traffic circulation around the site.
The only other drive-thru only Wawa is in Falls Township, Bucks County. Wawa opened its first store in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, in 1964 and now operates more than 960 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The convenience chain's website did not provide any updates this week on the many stores planned for the Lehigh Valley. Wawa is looking into adding stores in Lower Nazareth Township, Hanover Township (Northampton County), South Whitehall off Route 309 and in Bethlehem, near the Hellertown border.
A Royal Farms convenience store and gas station is headed to the site of the Brass Rail in Allentown. The chain's plan for a store at the Rail's Lehigh Street site. The restaurant will be demolished. It is due to close June 4 after more than 90 years of serving customers. According to the Brass Rail website, the restaurant introduced the cheese steak to Allentown.
Work on Royal Farms is due to start this year. The chain is known for its fried chicken. Royal Farms has also proposed opening a Bethlehem site on Avenue A near Airport Road, in the Lehigh County portion of the city.
King Wing has opened at 129 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem. As the name indicates, buffalo wings, along with sandwiches, burgers and cheesesteaks are on the menu.
The wing joint has five levels of sauces, from honey hickory through severe BBQ and severe Buffalo and more. King Wing is equipped to serve a crowd, with 50 bone-in or boneless wings with three sauces going for $59.99. There are also smaller portions. Sandwiches cost $8.95 to $9.95, while wraps cost $7.99.
While new restaurants keep opening, others say staff shortages remain a problem. Ella's Ristorante & Pizzeria at 639 Main St. in Hellertown posted on social media that it has closed indefinitely "due to extreme understaffing issues."
Elpedio's Ristorante will open May 1 at the site of the Seipsville Inn in Palmer Township. The menu posted online includes classic Italian dishes such as fettuccine alfredo, chicken and veal marsala, along with beef and pork dishes, shrimp and pesci di mare, a combination of shrimp, cod, mussels, white wine and pasta. Vegetable entrees include eggplant parmigiana and stuffed portobello.
Elpedio's also will have a children's menu.
The restaurant will serve Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An old Kmart at Shillington Plaza in Cumru Township, Berks County will reopen as an Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based discount store. The chain with 147 locations across the Northeast promotes its discount prices on kitchen staples, pet supplies, food and seasonal products, along with holiday items and an "ever-changing array" of household goods.
Ocean State has a store in Wind Gap. The Berks County store is due to open sometime this summer.
Obsidian Tattoo & Piercing Parlor of Bethlehem has expanded to Emmaus. The 173 Main St. location is open now, with a grand opening to be held in the summer. The original 330 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, location remains open seven days per week.
The New Santiago's Restaurant at 125 S. Third St. in Coopersburg has reopened after about a year off. Last weekend, Santiago's was serving dinner specials including open-face turkey or roast beef, macaroni and cheese with stewed tomatoes, and grilled chicken were $13.95.
Santiago's current posted hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Berks Nature opened The Rookery, an extension of the conservancy's headquarters, last month. The Rookery is in Angelica Creek Park, on top of the existing Nature Place structure. If features a rooftop patio and indoor meeting area that can accommodate as many as 300 people.
The new space allows for expanded educational programs and bigger private events. It is made of sustainable materials.