Peters Marine Service at 1402 Union Boulevard in Allentown will close or be sold by year's end. Owner Bob Peters said that at age 47, he's ready to try something new after spending much of his life at the family business. Bob's great-grandfather John started the business in 1936 as a used Cadillac dealership but switched to selling boats. Bob is looking forward to a new career in a field where he can work with young people and help the community.
The dual use of Josie's New York Deli in Centre Square, Easton, is off. Eureka Plant Based Foods, a vegan delicatessen, will not take half of Josie's space, and will close its Phillipsburg location. Eureka said on Facebook that its last day of operation in Phillipsburg will be Oct. 17. The vegan business will continue to sell Easy Cheesy Eureka Mac, though no details have been set.
Eureka's plan was to use part of the space, which would have created an interesting split between the vegan side and the traditional deli menu with lots of meat and cheese at Josie's. So far, Josie's has not posted a reopening date on Facebook. The deli closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frenchtown, New Jersey, still has a book store. Barbara de Wilde and family have opened the Frenchtown Bookshop at 28 Bridge St., just a short walk from the Delaware River.
"We believe in Frenchtown, and the (previous) bookshop was going out of business," de Wilde said, so they bought the building, renovated it and opened in late July. She is also preparing to open a tea shop at the store, because bookstores are about more than books.
"Towns need bookstores. They are places where people gather and exchange information and get inspired." She said that running an independent bookstore in an era of e-commerce and big chains is challenging, "but every business is challenging."
Deadra Clewell Counseling celebrated its grand opening recently at 60 West Broad St. in Bethlehem. "Today is a good day for a good day," according to Clewell's website, which says she is a licensed professional counselor, certified family trauma professional and has a doctorate in psychology. Clewell is a U.S. Army veteran. Services are available by appointment.
Joe Stout has opened CHEFstreet Kitchen at 56 W. Water St. in Hellertown, relocating from leased space in the borough. Stout's storefront is the face of an all-purpose operation: takeout food, meal preparation, catering, pop-up events, private parties, street fairs, cooking socials at customers' home or his location. He also puts on cooking parties for kids at private homes, where each child gets a chef's hat and prepares food. Stout, a Phillipsburg resident, also works as a consultant to other restaurants and start-ups.
In Palmer Township, the Philly Pretzel Factory is moving but not far. The business will remain in Palmer Town Center, but on the other side, next to Holiday Hair. The pretzel store has been open for 13 years. The chain started on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, of course, and now has more than 170 locations.
Khanisa's dessert shop at 118 Northampton St., Easton, is back, with a "soft" reopening today and Sunday during Easton's Garlic Festival, then closing until Saturday, Oct. 9 for a grand return. The Pudding Bar was shut down because of water damage. No phone or online orders will be taken this weekend, according to Khanisa's Facebook page.
Taking Deeper Roots has taken root in Palmerton. The 140 Edgemont Ave. boutique sells home decor that ranges from homemade to vintage to "repurposed." Proprietor Carla Binder also plans to offer interior design consultations. Binder was proprietor of Creative Framing by Carla for 28 years.
In Lehighton, Thoreya Audiology is open at 613 Blakeslee Blvd. East. Dr. Leanne Koch provides hearing evaluations, sleep plus, swim plugs, hearing instruments, and more. Koch has been honored by Bloomsburg University for her humanitarian work in the U.S. and abroad, providing hearing services to needy people.