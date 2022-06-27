Gun rights, abortion rights and now prayer in public schools. The U.S. Supreme Court is out with another decision on a hot-button topic.
Just like with the rulings last week there's a wide range of opinions about Monday's decision. Some say it's a blow to the separation of Church and State while others say it's a major victory for the first amendment.
It all revolves around one football coach in Washington State. He was fired after he would not stop praying after games and took the case all the way to the Supreme court and won.
"This is a victory for liberty, for all Americans," said Randall Wenger, with the PA Family Institute.
"This decision is absolutely a blow to the separation of church and state," said Sara Rose, with the ACLU of Pennsylvania.
Two very different opinions when it comes to the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of Coach Joe Kennedy.
Justices said the high school football coach can pray by himself after a game because it's a matter of mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression.
Wenger says this is a win for anyone who cares about the first Amendment.
"And so if there's any kind of message that ends up being communicated to the kids, it's not neutrality toward religion, it's religion is sort of poisonous, anything else is fine, but religion uniquely is poisonous," Wenger said.
Rose disagrees.
"Just based on in this case if I participate, the coach will give me more playing time or for example at a high school graduation, if everyone is standing up for the prayer and I don't stand up people are going to look at you funny,” Rose said.
In a statement Coach Kennedy called the ruling awesome and says all he ever wanted was to be back on the field with his guys.
And this isn't the first big decision recently when it comes to schools and religion.
Last week, the court ruled that Maine cannot stop religious schools from applying for a program that offers aid for private education.