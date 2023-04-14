Medicaid recipients in Pennsylvania could be at risk of losing their health insurance.

Because of the pandemic, the federal government prevented states from removing coverage for most people, even if they were not eligible for Medicaid or CHIP.

That policy ended on March 31st this year, putting 15 million people across the country at risk of being without health care.

That change means 3.7 million Pennsylvanians who received health coverage through the state will need to annually renew their policy to determine if they're eligible for continued coverage through Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program, otherwise known as CHIP.

The state's department of human services says it's attempted to reach all Medicaid and CHIP recipients, but more than half a million people haven't responded.

That has officials concerned they'll lose out on health coverage completely, even if they're still eligible.

"We're very concerned that there individuals that the address is not right any longer, we don't have their right email, we don't have their right phone number, we're using all these modalities to text you, email you, and of course, mail you the information that you need, so that's our biggest worry," said DHS Acting Secretary, Val Arkoosh.

So the point of this conference today was to assure Pennsylvanians that there are still options, even if they are no longer eligible.

The state's health care marketplace, called Pennie, is working to make sure than anyone getting kicked off of CHIP or Medicaid will still have access to affordable health care.

It's important to note that health insurance will not stop automatically.

Medicaid and CHIP recipients will lose coverage if they don't participate in the renewal process.

And if they aren't eligible after the renewal, they'll be directed to Pennie for other options.