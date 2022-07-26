school funding money generic graphic
MGN

Oral arguments are underway in Pennsylvania's landmark school funding trial.

The lawsuit argues the public education funding system violates the state's constitution.

It says the system doesn't promise efficient education for all students.

Six school districts, including Shenandoah Valley in Schuylkill County, are suing several state entities, including Gov. Tom Wolf, even though Tom Corbett was the governor when the suit was originally filed, the state board of education, and Senate Pro Tempore Jake Corman.

The four-month long trial started in November, and had 41 witnesses and 14,000 pages of testimony.

The court's decision could come several months after Tuesday's oral arguments. The decision could determine a new course for public education funding.

