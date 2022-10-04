SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. said it is pursuing long-term growth by closing five bank branches.

The company is focusing on digital banking and continued automation, along with the "strategic placement" of traditional bank branches, Orrstown Financial said in a statement.

Bank branches across Pennsylvania and the U.S. have closed as more customers switch to mobile banking.

The parent company of Orrstown Bank said the move will entail one-time costs of about $3.1 million, including writing off the value of assets and early retirement and severance costs. Those expenses will be recorded in the third quarter.

Shippensburg-based Orrstown Financial will close five Pennsylvania branches in Chambersburg, Spring Run and Orrstown (Franklin County), East Earl (Lancaster County) and Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County).

"We intend to continue to provide the service our clients have come to expect while broadening our impact across the region," Thomas R. Quinn Jr., the company's president and chief executive officer, said in the statement.

The bank's goals include "a robust digital experience" to meet customers' needs.

Orrstown Financial closed 11 branches in 2020 and 2021, and with five additional closings, Orrstown Financial will have eliminated 16 branches, 43% of its physical locations, since the end of 2019.

Some jobs will be eliminated in the latest round of closings, though Orrstown Financial said it expects to keep many of the retail employees at other posts. Others will receive severance based on years of service, and three officers will receive early retirement packages.

Orrstown Financial has $2.8 billion in assets. It operates in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York counties in Pennsylvania, and in five counties in Maryland.

Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol ORRF. Shares last traded at $24.59.