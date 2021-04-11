ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- April 12 opens the door for people in Pennsylvania who fall under phase 1C to get their COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 1.3 to 1.7 million essential workers in the food service industry, public safety and several others.
So far, 4.1 million Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, making up 36% of the state's population. 2.3 million people are fully vaccinated.
"It's a good sign that demand for the vaccine remains high here in Pennsylvania because the more people who are vaccinated, the faster we can stop the virus," said Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisor for the Pennsylvania secretary of health.
The trouble has been whether supply will meet the high demand. The weekly allotment from the state and federal governments is on a steady incline.
"I think it's the one thing that we can all do together to make a difference in this pandemic. It's allowing us the power to change it," said Sarah Rinker, an infection preventionist at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
The Lehigh Valley Health Network has hosted drive-thru clinics and opened pop-ups throughout the region. Finding locations has been a challenge but they're rising to the occasion by utilizing vacant box stores.
"By opening it up more broadly, it's allowing us to give vaccine to people who truly are wanting it and need it. It's going to make it a lot easier for us to get it to them now that we're going to be in these larger places," said Rinker.
Starting Monday, a former Sears Appliance store at the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township will be a vaccination site along with a former A.C. Moore on MacArthur Road in Whitehall. Vaccinations at these locations are by appointment only.
Pennsylvania's next big date in the race to get everyone vaccinated is April 19. That's when everyone age 16 and up will be eligible for the vaccine.