The United States is formally recognizing that the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century was “genocide” as President Joe Biden used that precise word that the White House has avoided for decades for fear of alienating ally Turkey. With the acknowledgement, Biden followed through on a campaign promise he made a year ago to recognize that the events that began in 1915 were a deliberate effort to wipe out Armenians. Turkish officials immediately criticized Biden’s statement, while Armenians praised Biden for making what they said was a principled move.