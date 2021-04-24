WILMINGTON, Del. - The Associated Press reports that on Saturday, President Joe Biden formally recognized that the systematic killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century were “genocide” — using a term for the atrocities that his White House predecessors have avoided for decades over concerns of alienating Turkey.
Ahead of Armenian Remembrance Day over 100 U.S. Representatives called on President Joe Biden to Recognize Armenian Genocide.
Here in Pennsylvania, five representatives joined the call by asking that the President to "clearly and directly recognize the Armenian Genocide” on the upcoming day of remembrance.
They are:
Madeleine Dean (D-PA) - Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District covering the majority of Montgomery County and part of Berks County.
Mike Doyle (D-PA) - Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District covering the entire city of Pittsburgh and parts of the surrounding suburbs.
Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) - Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District covering all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County.
Mary Gay, Scanlon (D-PA) - Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District covering Delaware County, a portion of Chester County, part of southern Montgomery County and a section of southern Philadelphia.
Susan Wild (D-PA) - Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District covering all of Lehigh County and Northampton County as well as parts of Monroe County.
Members of Congress co-signed a letter to President Biden spearheaded by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and the Congressional Armenian Caucus leadership. The letter cites President Biden’s decades of efforts to reset U.S. policy on the Armenian Genocide.
A statement by President Joe Biden on Armenian Remembrance Day reads:
"Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring. Beginning on April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by Ottoman authorities, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination. We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history. And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms.
Of those who survived, most were forced to find new homes and new lives around the world, including in the United States. With strength and resilience, the Armenian people survived and rebuilt their community. Over the decades Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic history that brought so many of their ancestors to our shores. We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated.
Today, as we mourn what was lost, let us also turn our eyes to the future—toward the world that we wish to build for our children. A world unstained by the daily evils of bigotry and intolerance, where human rights are respected, and where all people are able to pursue their lives in dignity and security. Let us renew our shared resolve to prevent future atrocities from occurring anywhere in the world. And let us pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world.
The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today."