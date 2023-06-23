In light of recent news that Forman Mills is cutting 245 jobs in Pennsylvania, it was announced that the New Jersey based retailer has been acquired by Sam A. Dushey, CEO of Shopper’s World, and the Dushey family.

The sale doubles the store count for New York based Shopper’s World.

“We’re thrilled to add Forman Mills to the SW family of businesses, and plan to continue operating all Forman Mills locations” said Mr. Dushey, “and we look forward to seeing benefits to both companies from this new acquisition.”

Shoppers World operates 40 department stores with locations in several states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Each store carries a full line of casual and dress wear for men, women, and children of all ages.