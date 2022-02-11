Dr. Mehmet Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon who recently ended his daytime TV “Dr. Oz Show” to run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony is Friday, just as he's being attacked 2,000 miles away in a rival's TV ad saying he's too “Hollywood.”

The award underscores how successful Oz was before he gave up his TV career to run for public office. That same career is now being used against him by rivals who are picking apart his TV shows and past as a self-styled wellness advocate.

They're aiming to raise doubt about his conservative credentials as a Republican.

