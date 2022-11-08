All eyes are on Pennsylvania Tuesday night as the state's U.S. Senate race could determine the country's Senate majority. Will Democrats remain in control of the Senate, or will the balance of power be flipped to Republicans?

Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz have been hitting the campaign trail for months, leading a high-profile race that has captivated people across the country.

With 3066 of 9173 precincts reporting, Fetterman has an early lead with 51% of the vote versus Oz's 47%.

The candidates had just one debate prior to the election, which took place in October and highlighted Fetterman's struggles related to auditory processing issues stemming from a stroke he suffered in May.

Oz and other Republicans have been critical of Fetterman's use of closed captioning and have questioned whether he is medically fit to serve in public office. Fetterman would not agree to release his medical records after the Oct. 25 debate, but a note from his doctor says he is recovering well and is healthy enough to "work full duty in public office."

Fetterman, a native of York, has lived in Braddock, Allegheny County, for the past 20 years. He served as mayor of Braddock for 13 years until 2019. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2016 but did not win the Democratic primary. In 2018, however, Fetterman won the race to become Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor.

With his signature dressed-down style, often sporting a black sweatshirt and jeans, Fetterman has presented himself as a man of the working class people. His campaign has focused on creating more products and jobs in the U.S., cutting taxes for working families, banning members of Congress and their immediate families from trading stocks, instituting a cap on out-of-pocket health care costs and ending what he calls "immoral price gouging" among corporate giants like those in the oil and meatpacking industries.

Oz, a longtime television personality with a medical background as a surgeon, was born to Turkish immigrants and grew up in Delaware. He attended Harvard University and obtained a joint medical degree and Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School.

His campaign website says he lives with his family in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, which as been a source of criticism and speculation throughout his campaign. His longtime residence has been in New Jersey, opponents say, and they claim he only recently moved to Pennsylvania or may not even have his primary residence in the state.

Oz has said in interviews that he considers himself a conservative Republican, but his campaign platform also presents himself as an outsider who can help fill the void of both political parties and "rebuild the middle layers of society."

Among key issues, Oz supports school choice, wants to see voter identification laws for elections and opposes anti-gun measures like red flags laws. On abortion, Oz says decisions should be left up to the state's elected officials and its people.

