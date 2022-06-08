HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said Wednesday a mandatory statewide recount confirmed Mehmet Oz as the winner of the U.S. Senate Republican race.
Oz received 419,999 votes, 951 more than the second-place finisher, David McCormick, whose vote total was 419,048, according to a news release from the Department of State.
“I commend all county election workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication over the last few weeks,” Chapman said. “They started by handling millions of ballots from the May 17 primary, then ensured a smooth recount of those ballots while millions of people eagerly awaited the results.”
The recount results are as follows:
Mehmet C. Oz – 419,999 (31.1%)
David H. McCormick – 419,048 (31.0%)
Kathy J. Barnette – 331,864 (24.6%)
Carla Herd Sands – 73,316 (5.4%)
Jeffrey A. Bartos – 66,619 (4.9%)
Sean Peter Gale – 20,251 (1.5%)
George A. Bochetto – 14,480 (1.1%)
Oz will face Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the fall.
Chapman ordered the recount May 26 after unofficial results showed Oz and McCormick, the first- and second-place finishers respectively, had vote totals within the one-half of one percent margin (0.5%) that automatically triggers a mandatory recount under state law.
All 67 counties submitted their recount results to the Department of State. The recount results reflect the tallies of all eligible in-person ballots, mail-in and absentee ballots, provisional ballots, and military and overseas ballots. The result totals do not include undated or wrongly dated ballots, which counties reported separately to the department.
The department estimates that the recount cost will exceed $1 million.
This is the seventh time the automatic recount provision under Act 97 of 2004 has been triggered, with four completed recounts.